Frank R. James, ID'd as New York subway shooting suspect, previously lived in Uptown SRO hotel

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man identified Wednesday as a suspect in the New York subway shooting previously lived in Chicago.



The ABC7 I-Team has learned Frank James, 62, lived in a single-room occupancy hotel in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago's North Side from 2015 to 2017.

James was evicted from the Aragon Arms Hotel in March 2017. No residents who lived here then still reside at the building.

Chicago police were seen canvassing the building and another in the area Wednesday morning to see if anyone knew him. James does not have an arrest record in Chicago.

Mike Marza reports from the scene of Tuesday's mass shooting, as the search intensifies for suspect Frank R. James.



A manhunt is now underway for James, the prime suspect in the mass shooting Tuesday that left 10 people with gunshot wounds and 19 other people injured in Brooklyn, Lt. Thomas Antonetti of the New York Police Department said Wednesday.

Police believe none of the wounded have life-threatening injuries.

NYPD released several photos of James and asked anyone with information about where he might be to contact police.

The NYPD believes James rented a U-Haul van whose keys were found at the scene of the shooting, it said.


James has been linked to rambling videos posted on a YouTube channel. A screenshot from one of the videos was used on an NYPD Crimestoppers flyer seeking information about the shooting, and in one video, he posts a City of New York ID card from a past educational training program.

In what appears to be his latest video posted Monday, James talks about times when he "wanted to kill people."

Kenneth Foote-Smith spoke exclusively to ABC News about his experience witnessing the shooting while he was on the way to work Tuesday.



He described someone who engaged in violence and ended up in jail. He said he could identify but talked about the consequences.

James and his family didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

CNNWire contributed to this report.
