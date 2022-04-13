Frank R. James, ID'd as New York subway shooting suspect, previously lived in Uptown SRO hotel

The ABC7 I-Team has learned Frank James, 62, lived in a single-room occupancy hotel in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago's North Side from 2015 to 2017.
James was evicted from the Aragon Arms Hotel in March 2017. No residents who lived here then still reside at the building.
Chicago police were seen canvassing the building and another in the area Wednesday morning to see if anyone knew him. James does not have an arrest record in Chicago.
A manhunt is now underway for James, the prime suspect in the mass shooting Tuesday that left 10 people with gunshot wounds and 19 other people injured in Brooklyn, Lt. Thomas Antonetti of the New York Police Department said Wednesday.
Police believe none of the wounded have life-threatening injuries.
NYPD released several photos of James and asked anyone with information about where he might be to contact police.
The NYPD believes James rented a U-Haul van whose keys were found at the scene of the shooting, it said.
On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MaeF16i4bX— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022
James has been linked to rambling videos posted on a YouTube channel. A screenshot from one of the videos was used on an NYPD Crimestoppers flyer seeking information about the shooting, and in one video, he posts a City of New York ID card from a past educational training program.
In what appears to be his latest video posted Monday, James talks about times when he "wanted to kill people."
He described someone who engaged in violence and ended up in jail. He said he could identify but talked about the consequences.
James and his family didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
