Chicago gas: Businessman Willie Wilson expanding free fill-ups to Cook County, donating $1M next

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millionaire businessman and ex-mayoral candidate Willie Wilson plans to donate $1 million in free gas next week, after his free gas giveaway Thursday snarled traffic across the city but provided $200,000 worth of fill-ups.Wilson said Friday he plans to donate $1 million in free gas next Thursday, March 24, at 50 participating locations in Chicago and suburban Cook County.He did not immediately provide a list of participating gas stations.Starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle at those gas stations will get $50 in gas until $1 million is exhausted, as residents struggle with high gas prices.The stations will also lower their prices next week, so more people can partake, Wilson said.On Thursday, as Wilson hosted his first gas giveaway, lines stretched for blocks all across the city. By 7 a.m. at the Amoco located at 7201 N. Clark St. in Rogers Park, the line, which had started at 2 a.m., went all the way down Touhy Avenue to Sheridan Road."I've been out here since 5 o'clock this morning," said Tyensha Scott, who was waiting outside the South Lawndale Mobil at 28th Street and Kedzie Avenue."We gave money to buy gasoline, they can buy gas and continue to support their family," Wilson said. "We went that route. People don't have disposable money these days."Antonio Galarza, who lives in Pilsen, was waiting for his chance with an almost-empty tank. He was grateful he didn't have to spend $50 to fill up."A blessing," he said. "Thanks everybody who put the effort to help. It's so nice."Evanston carpenter Ricky Kimmons said the high gas prices have been hitting him hard. He was second in line in Rogers Park. It costs him $147 to fill up his Suburban."I was like, 'Is this for real?' And then I seen it on the news, so I started trying to find out the locations, and I was like 'oh, there's one right here by the house five minutes away.' Got right up, came right over here," he said. "It helps me tremendously, a whole lot, just don't know how much I appreciate free gas right now."Wilson said Thursday he would like to try to do this kind of giveaway one or two more times.The atmosphere turned into a sort of tailgate in some spots, with those waiting walking their dogs and befriending others in line."You're trying to provide for your family, you're trying to ... raise your children in the neighborhood, and this is a good opportunity to help us get from school back home," Niki Hammer said.But the free gas caused traffic gridlock around most of the stations, contributing to a tough morning commute for many.Chicago police were trying to direct motorists to ease the congestion.While some praised Wilson for his generosity, others were unhappy with the traffic."Thank you Willie Wilson!" Melvaughn Thompson exclaimed as she jumped up and down. She was the first in line in Rogers Park."I am a doctoral student. I am a struggling student. I am unemployed, and I really have been struggling," she said.But as some received free gas, others were burning it in traffic."Me being frustrated? I mean if it's worth it, if you want gas, you want free gas, then stay in a line, but, if not, then find something else to do," Reginald Williams said.And there was also some controversy as some drivers tried to pump premium gas and couldn't."I use 93 but it's OK," said Regina Bailey. "One time is not going to hurt it. It's free."Some angry drivers are planning to lodge complaints with the city.