Chicago free gas giveaway: Businessman Willie Wilson to offer $200K in fill-ups across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millionaire businessman and ex-mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is donating $200,000 worth of free gas Thursday across Chicago.In a news release, Wilson said starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle at participating gas stations will get $50 in gas until $200,000 is exhausted, as residents struggle with high gas prices."The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Wilson said in a statement.Gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim said they will lower their gas prices during Wilson's giveaway, as well."As gas station owners we decided to lower our gasoline prices during Dr. Wilson's gas giveaway in an effort to allow more cars to benefit from Dr. Wilson's generosity," Abdullah said.By 5 a.m. at the Amoco located at 7201 N. Clark St. in Rogers Park, the line, which had started at 2 a.m., went all the way down Touhy Avenue to Ashland Avenue.Evanston carpenter Ricky Kimmons said the high gas prices have been hitting him hard. He was second in line in Rogers Park."I was like, 'Is this for real?' And then I seen it on the news, so I started trying to find out the locations, and I was like 'oh, there's one right here by the house five minutes away.' Got right up, came right over here," he said.Wilson said he would like to try to do this kind of giveaway one or two more times.Locations participating include:- Amstar, 368 E. Garfield Blvd.- Citgo, 9155 S. Stony Island Ave.- Marathon, 1839 E. 95th St.- Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Road- Gulf, 9901 S. Halsted St.- Mobil, 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.- Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.- BP, 4359 N. Pulaski Road- Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.- Falcon, 43 N. Homan Ave.