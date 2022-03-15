When will gas prices go back down? IL drivers flock to Wisconsin for cheaper fill-ups

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. -- A gas station near the Illinois state line in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin is filled with Illinois license plates."I have noticed it is a lot higher on the Illinois side, so I pretty much always come to Wisconsin," said Tim Perkins, who fills up in Wisconsin."It's only a 10-minute drive, save 50 cents, sometimes 75 cents, a gallon, so it's worth my while," Lyft Driver Mike Phillips said.Right now in Wisconsin, the average price in the state is $4.02 a gallon,The average in Illinois is at $4.56 a gallon. However, the highest in the country goes to California, at a whopping $5.74.Phillips said he is getting by."You just have to live with it," he said.But how much is that jump costing people?Just a month ago in Wisconsin, the average price of gas was at $3.24. On Monday, it was $4.02.That's a difference of 78 cents.If you multiply that by 14 gallons, which is the average gas tank for a midsize sedan, you're paying an extra $10.92 a week.That's almost $44 more a month and about $568 more a year."It's difficult to speculate (how high prices could go) because at this point, it depends what's happening to the Russian-Ukraine crisis. If that crisis continues, then we will see an increase in gas prices at the pump. I wouldn't be surprised if it hits $5 sometime in the next couple of weeks," said Abdur Chowdhury, an economist at Marquette University.Chowdhury said at that point, the federal government may step in to try to lower costs by doing things like dropping the federal gas tax or opening up the strategic reserve.But he said, for the average person, the biggest thing they can do is drive less.That's not an easy option for Phillips, who makes his living driving, but he said he is already considering it."Instead of driving five or six days a week, I will probably just do maybe three days a week -- half of what I would normally do," he said. "I won't make as much money, but I won't have as much wear and tear on my car, and I will save a little bit on gas money."As for when we could see relief at the pump, Chowdhury said it depends on the conflict in Ukraine.He said that's the biggest factor driving prices right now. Some analysts are predicting weeks if not months more of high prices.