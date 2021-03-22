Food & Drink

How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

You can get a free Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut every day for the rest of the year.

The catch? You must prove that you've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Customers at any participating US Krispy Kreme location can get the free doughnut by showing their Vaccination Record Card.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said.

In addition to the free doughnut every day for vaccinated individuals, anyone is eligible to get a free doughnut and medium coffee every Monday from March 29 - May 24.

The North Carolina-based company said that promotion is an attempt to help all Americans get their week off to a good start despite the tough times in our country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfree foodcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinedoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Cook County vaccine site to open in Forest Park; IL, IN expand eligibility
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview neighborhood
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
IL reports 1,220 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
Toddler denies eating cupcakes despite sweet evidence
CPS announces 'healing-centered' plan to address trauma
Powerful photos from 'Stop Asian Hate' rallies
Show More
Loyola to take on Oregon St. in Sweet 16 after win over Illinois
New ordinance would reimburse Chicago bars, restaurants for unused liquor license days
Rice tossing creates 3D works of art
21 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
More TOP STORIES News