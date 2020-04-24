Volunteers to pass out free masks in Chatham with new Illinois guidelines coming

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Volunteers will pass out free surgical masks on Chicago's South Side Friday.Thedon't kick in until next Friday, but a growing number of Chicago suburbs already require face coverings in public. As for the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said she's worried that many residents won't have the means to get their own masks.But more people are stepping up to help. Volunteers from the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Iota Delta Lambda chapter, and 21st Ward Alderman Howard Brookins Jr. will pass out free masks at 11:30 a.m. near 87th Street and Lafayette Avenue. Brookins is also a member of the fraternity.Members of the Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corporation will also help out.The area has one of the city's highest death rates from COVID-19, officials have said.The group plans to do this again next Tuesday.