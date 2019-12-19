Freight train hits car near downtown Wheaton; delays expected on Metra UP-W

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman told police she was blinded by the sun when she crossed the train tracks near downtown Wheaton at the same time as a freight train Thursday.The woman, in her mid-30s, told police she entered the West Street railroad crossing at the same time as the train, Wheaton police Deputy Chief Robert Miller said. She suffered only minor injuries, and the vehicle had major damage to its passenger side.Police said the crossing gates were down when she entered the intersection.Both inbound and outbound trains were stopped on Metra's Union Pacific West Line after the incident.Metra sent an alert about 12:45 p.m. about the crash, but later said trains should be back on schedule for the evening rush hour.Wheaton police were responding to the West Street crossing, which is near the downtown area, for the reported crash. The crossings at West Street, Main Street, Hale Street and Wheaton Avenue were closed.Police asked motorists to use the Manchester Road overpass to cross the tracks.