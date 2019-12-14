Freight train hits pedestrian; Metra Rock Island line service affected

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A freight train hit a pedestrian Saturday morning between the Oak Forest and Tinley Park stations along Metra's Rock Island line, causing delays.

The individual was hit about a mile west of Oak Forest and later died, Metra spokesman Tom Miller said.

It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred, but the commuter rail tweeted about the collision just before 6:30 a.m.

"Extensive delays" on the line were anticipated, according to Metra.

Tinley Park and Oak Forest police did not have information about the incident Saturday morning.
