animal rescue

French bulldogs rescued at O'Hare airport being cared for by PAWS Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of French bulldogs that were rescued from a warehouse at O'Hare Airport are now being cared for at PAWS Chicago before they can go to their forever homes.

A company that shipped the dogs to Chicago from the Middle East last month was cited with animal neglect after more than a dozen dogs were left for several days without food or water.

The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue has been taking care of the animals since August. The rescue had been ordered to ship the dogs back to Jordan earlier this week, but refused to surrender them, citing concerns they might be mistreated again.

PAWS said it is providing medical treatment and vaccinations for the puppies while fulfilling a legal quarantine requirement.

The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue is currently working on transfer of ownership with Royal Jordanian Airlines, PAWS said.

After their medical care is completed, PAWS said Chicago French Bulldog Rescue will facilitate the dog adoptions.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
