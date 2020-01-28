Fresh local produce can still be found in winter months

Fresh local produce can still be found during the cold winter months.Shelly Herman from "Irv And Shelly's Fresh Picks" joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk about local farms still stocking store shelves, even during the cold.Items like ginger can offer a "cleanse" of the system, Herman said.She also said taking a few weeks to concentrate on foods high in fiber, like sweet potatoes, can offer a refreshing feeling. Roast them and add cranberries and some orange juice on top, Herman said.