Woman dies after being found on tracks at Fullerton CTA stop in Lincoln Park: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has died after being found unresponsive on the tracks at the Fullerton CTA stop early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Emergency crews found the woman, who was between 20 and 25, just before 4:30 a.m.

She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased, according to CPD.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Red, Brown and Purple lines stop at the Fullerton station in Lincoln Park on Chicago's North Side.

The incident caused delays on the Red and Brown lines.

