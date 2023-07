Chicago Police are asking for help in identifying these suspects in an attack along the CTA Red Line.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released photos of two men suspected in a strong arm robbery at the Grand Street Red Line station.

Police say the two suspects approached their victim in the CTA station, grabbed him from behind as he was walking on the platform, the pulled him into a stairwell. They beat the man before taking his wallet and fleeing the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Central detectives at 312-745-4706.

