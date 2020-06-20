Bagged Fresh Express garden salads recalled from ALDI, Jewel-Osco after outbreak of Cyclospora

The FDA and CDC are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora illnesses potentially linked to bagged garden salads sold at ALDI, Jewel-Osco and Hy-Vee stores.They are recommending consumers not eat ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad and Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad.Hy-Vee stores are located in downstate Illinois.The FDA says it has initiated a traceback investigation to determine supplier and distributor information to find the cause and source of the outbreak.Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can affect the intestinal tract and cause diarrhea, according to the CDC.Jewel-Osco announced Saturday it's voluntarily recalling its 12-ounce bagged Signature Farm Garden Salad sold in its stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.They have "best if used by" dates of May 16 through July 4 and a UPC code of 21130 98135.Jewel-Osco is asking consumers who have purchased the salads to discard or return them for a refund.Jewel-Osco customers can also call 1-877-723-3929.