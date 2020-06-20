recall

Bagged Fresh Express garden salads recalled from ALDI, Jewel-Osco after outbreak of Cyclospora

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

The FDA and CDC is recommending consumers not eat ALDI, Hy-Vee, or Jewel-Osco store brand bagged garden salads sold in six mid-western states including Illinois. (FDA)

The FDA and CDC are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora illnesses potentially linked to bagged garden salads sold at ALDI, Jewel-Osco and Hy-Vee stores.

They are recommending consumers not eat ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad and Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad.

Hy-Vee stores are located in downstate Illinois.

The FDA says it has initiated a traceback investigation to determine supplier and distributor information to find the cause and source of the outbreak.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can affect the intestinal tract and cause diarrhea, according to the CDC.

Jewel-Osco announced Saturday it's voluntarily recalling its 12-ounce bagged Signature Farm Garden Salad sold in its stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

They have "best if used by" dates of May 16 through July 4 and a UPC code of 21130 98135.

Jewel-Osco is asking consumers who have purchased the salads to discard or return them for a refund.

Jewel-Osco customers can also call 1-877-723-3929.
