CHICAGO (WLS) -- Is it time to get into the garden? Jennifer Brennan believe now is the time. Especially, after the Chicagoland area had our last frost. Brennan is a horticulture expert at Chalet Nursery in Wilmette. She joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live with her best spring gardening tips.
And if you're looking to get into garden now, Brennan recommends geraniums, petunias in a hanging basket, annual dahlias, 'Kong Burgundy', 'Wasabi' Coleus and 'Kong Red' Coleus flowers. She also said that now is the time to plant green beans, squash, peas and cabbage.
For more getting into garden tips, click here.
Horticulture expert offers tips for planting spring garden
