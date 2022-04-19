2 charged with murder in death of girl, 3, in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the death three-year old girl that they're accused of abusing in northwest Indiana, authorities said.Xoey Glenn died last Friday at Comer Children's Hospital, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.Devan Loventa Allen and Tiarra Ashanti Renee Glenn are accused of beating and torturing the child.Last week, police in Gary, Indiana said they found the girl unconscious in an apartment after investigating a report of abuse at the home.Doctors said Xoey suffered traumatic brain injuries.Charges against Allen and Glenn include murder, battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, prosecutors said.