1 found dead after Gary apartment building fire; 2 rescued from balcony

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- One person was found dead after a fire in Gary Thursday night.

Gary officials said the fire was reported at about 9:15 p.m. in a 10-unit apartment building in the 600-block of Ridge Road. The building has businesses on the ground level.

Two people were rescued from a second-floor balcony. A male victim was found after a search of the apartments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the residents who have been displaced.