Gary, Indiana targeted by ransomware attack

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gary, Indiana targeted in ransomware attack

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The city of Gary is trying to recover from a ransomware attack.

All of its servers are now being restored and rebuilt.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security were both alerted and a city spokesperson says they're still investigating if anyone's personal information was stolen.

"If we discover that any information was compromised, we'll work with residents to offer some kind of remedy," said Michael Gonzalez, Gary spokesperson.

The security breach follows other recent hacks on local governments. But there are steps agencies and businesses can take to protect themselves.

"If you take good care of your passwords and use multi-factor authentication and biometrics, those kind of things and make sure you control those tightly, especially those with administrative rights, then you can knock off more than 60% of the vectors that the bad guys," said Phil Burnett, Security Operations EVP and CISO of High Wire Networks.

When it comes to individual cyber-security, experts recommend using unique passwords and making sure you don't open phishing emails.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyransomwarehackingcyberattack
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawyer for 3 men killed in Starved Rock explosion raises questions
Thousands gather downtown to protest Israeli actions in Palestine
Lakeview hit-and-run driver tried to help victim before driving away: witnesses
Woman's car stolen in armed Lakeview carjacking: CPD
Where to find vaccines for young teens
Lakota chief who died of COVID-19 mourned in Schaumburg
Video shows Skokie courthouse attack that injured 4 deputies
Show More
You can apply to get a $50 discount on your internet bill
Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses
2021 Chicago Bears full schedule released by NFL
Northwestern University athletic director resigns
Smelling and tasting again after COVID
More TOP STORIES News