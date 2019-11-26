Gary police investigate 2nd delivery driver killed in less than a month, Portage man fatally shot

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Gary neighborhood is on edge Monday night after a second deadly shooting of a delivery driver in less than a month.A 30-year-old pizza delivery worker was killed Sunday night in the 3700-block of Washington Street, according to police.Investigators said David Shelton of Portage was killed Sunday around 8 p.m as he made a delivery for Luigi's Pizza.Police said Shelton is the latest delivery driver to be shot and killed.On October 26, investigators said another delivery driver became the innocent victim of a robbery in the 3500-block of Pierce Street while he was still in his vehicle.Now as detectives continue to investigate both shootings, some wonder if their neighborhood is really safe.Gary police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.