Missing Gary woman Ariana Taylor found dead, police sa | WATCH LIVE

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The body of a missing Gary, Indiana woman was found Wednesday morning, police said.

Ariana Taylor, 23, had been reported missing earlier this month.

Gary police said they found her SUV crashed and badly damaged about 1,000 yards off the road in a heavily brush covered area near the junction of I-80/94 and I-65. They said no one was inside.

A canine team searched the area in near 2800 Colorado Street in unincorporated Lake Station found a body in a ditch near Bellaboo's play area Wednesday. The Lake County (Ind.) Coroner's Office responded to the scene and and the body was identified as belonging to Taylor.

Police said Taylor's body was found about a mile south of where her car was found.

An investigation into Taylor's death is underway.

