Lake County, Ind. woman, 24, missing for days after car found crashed off I-80/94

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police and concerned family are searching the area where the crashed car of a woman who was reported missing from Lake County, Ind., was found over the weekend.Ariana Taylor, 24, went missing in unincorporated Lake County over the weekend. Family and friends said no one has seen or heard from her since late Saturday night.The father of Taylor's 4-year-old son, who was part of the search Tuesday, said he last exchanged texts with her late Saturday night when she told him she would be by in the morning to pick him up. He said at the time she was out with friends at several bars in Valparaiso. He said her friends brought her home to her parents' house where she then insisted in leaving in her own vehicle.Gary police said early Sunday morning they found her SUV crashed and badly damaged about 1,000 yards off the road in a heavily brush covered area near the junction of I-80/94 and I-65. They said no one was inside.Taylor's family said she remains missing as of Tuesday and they believe there is foul play involved. Police have not said whether they believe any foul play was involved.Tuesday afternoon's search is ongoing, and authorities have not said what, if anything, has been found. Gary police are leading the investigation.Taylor is described as a Black woman, 5 ft. 6 in. tall and 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes.if you have any information about her whereabouts contact Detective Sergeant Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209 or the Gary police crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.