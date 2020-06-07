LGBT community leaders encourage celebrating pride month by inspiring change

CHICAGO (WLS) -- June is Gay Pride Month, and Niko Drake discussed how he feels about the current issues and climate in terms of equal rights.Drake is the General Manager of Replay LakeviewProtesting is all to familiar for the LGBT community, which is why many are standing in solidarity with anti-racism protesters, Drake said.The Stonewall Riots in New York City during the summer of 1969 were pivotal in paving the way for LGBT rights.Members of the LGBT community are now encouraging each other to do more during this time, Drake said.While Pride in Chicago has been cancelled this year, the LGBT community is encouraging others to celebrate by helping to inspire change.