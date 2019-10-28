Woman killed by flying debris from gender reveal explosion

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- The happiness of a gender-reveal party turned to tragedy when a woman was killed by debris from an explosion.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in Iowa said, "A gender reveal announcement resulted in an explosion which caused a flying piece of debris to strike the victim."

KCCI reports that the family was experimenting with explosive material in an attempt to record a gender reveal that could be posted on social media. Family members inadvertently created a pipe bomb with gunpowder.

"Instead of the gunpowder shooting the powder out the top of the stand, the stand exploded, sending metal pieces flying," said the sheriff's office.

Pamela Kreimeyer, 56, was struck in the head, causing instant death.

Gender reveal parties have gained popularity in recent years and there have been several reported accidents.

In 2017 a party in Arizona ignited a wildfire that burned nearly 50,000 acres.

RELATED: Gender reveal party sparks 47,000 acre wildfire

RELATED: Car bursts into flames during gender reveal party.

RELATED: Gender reveal makes huge mess at St. Arnold Brewery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowaexplosion
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump in Chicago on first official city visit
CPD Supt. Johnson, Lightfoot respond to Trump's comments made at IACP conference
City reaches deal with SEIU, talks resume with CTU; classes canceled Monday
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
24 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Cubs officially make David Ross new team manager
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: police
Show More
State Rep. Luis Arroyo faces federal public corruption charge
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Silver Alert: Missing Indiana girl, 6, in extreme danger, police say
Barack, Michelle Obama back in Chicago for 3rd annual foundation summit
Indiana eatery put price on burglars' heads; Offers free BBQ for life
More TOP STORIES News