2 dead, 1 critically hurt in multi-vehicle crash involving tow truck in Geneva, police say

Geneva police said two people were killed and another was critically injured early Saturday morning near Kirk Rd. and Fabyan Parkway.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed and one person was critically injured in multiple-vehicle crash involving a tow truck Saturday morning in west suburban Geneva.

Geneva police said the crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway.

Three vehicles and a flat-bed tow truck were involved, police said.

According to police, one of the injured was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. The tow truck driver was not hurt.

Traffic in the area is shutdown as investigators reconstruct the scene.

There's still no word on what caused the crash.