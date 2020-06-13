More rallies planned Saturday in Chicago's Loop, South Side and suburbs, drawing attention to racism, police brutality

The kids protest against racism begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. Children and their parents are invited to Mandrake Park in Oakland to be part of the peaceful demonstration.
A protest against police brutality is at 3 p.m. They're gathering at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street in downtown and plan to march through the Loop.
And at 4 p.m. there's a peace vigil at Wilder Park in Elmhurst.
At the University of Chicago, protesters staged a campus sit-in Friday. The students were in the lobby of the campus police station, calling for the university to disband the department.
School officials offered to arrange a meeting with the provost and the chief of police.
Hundreds of protesters also marched through the North and South sides Friday to demand civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department.