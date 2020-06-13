More rallies planned Saturday in Chicago's Loop, South Side and suburbs, drawing attention to racism, police brutality

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6245735" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At the University of Chicago, protesters staged a campus sit-in Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More rallies are planned Saturday across the city and suburbs, after hundreds marched and staged protests Friday.The kids protest against racism begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. Children and their parents are invited to Mandrake Park in Oakland to be part of the peaceful demonstration.A protest against police brutality is at 3 p.m. They're gathering at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street in downtown and plan to march through the Loop.And at 4 p.m. there's a peace vigil at Wilder Park in Elmhurst.At the University of Chicago, protesters staged a campus sit-in Friday. The students were in the lobby of the campus police station, calling for the university to disband the department.School officials offered to arrange a meeting with the provost and the chief of police.Hundreds of protesters alsoto demand civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department.