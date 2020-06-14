'Slave Owner': George Washington memorial vandalized on South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a George Washington memorial statue was defaced on the city's South Side.

Officers patrolling the 5000-block of South King Drive noticed the graffiti around 7 a.m. Sunday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Vandals apparently spray painted "Slave Owner," "Burn the Whitehouse down," and "God bless AmeriKKKa" on the statue.

Some neighbors told ABC7 Chicago that they want the statue to go, while others say it's a part of history.



CPD officials said Area 1 Detectives have been notified, and the incident remains under investigation.

Officials say this has not been classified as a hate crime, but rather as criminal property damage.
