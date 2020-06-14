'Slave Owner': George Washington memorial vandalized on South Side

Graffiti covers the more than 100 year old George Washington statue on the Southside.



Messages in red spray paint read “Slave Owner” “Burn the Whitehouse down” & “God bless AmeriKKKa”



CPD investigating.



Some neighbors want the statue to go, others say it’s part of history. pic.twitter.com/ePlN5JyAlr — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) June 14, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a George Washington memorial statue was defaced on the city's South Side.Officers patrolling the 5000-block of South King Drive noticed the graffiti around 7 a.m. Sunday in the Washington Park neighborhood.Vandals apparently spray painted "Slave Owner," "Burn the Whitehouse down," and "God bless AmeriKKKa" on the statue.Some neighbors told ABC7 Chicago that they want the statue to go, while others say it's a part of history.CPD officials said Area 1 Detectives have been notified, and the incident remains under investigation.Officials say this has not been classified as a hate crime, but rather as criminal property damage.