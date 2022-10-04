Chicago Philharmonic performing 'Ghostbusters Live' concert this weekend at Auditorium Theatre

The Chicago Philharmonic will perform the "Ghostbusters Live" concert this weekend at the Auditorium Theatre.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tis the season for spooky and the Chicago Philharmonic knows who to call.

"Ghostbusters Live" happens this weekend at the Auditorium Theatre.

The orchestra will play the music, while the movie plays behind them.

Conductor, and composer Peter Bernstein joined ABC7 to talk about the special concert.

Bernstein talked about his special connection to the original "Ghostbusters" score and how the music factors into the film's timelessness.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Auditorium Theatre. There will be a pre-concert Ghostbusters-themed event with all-ages trick-or-treating, themed drinks, costume contests and photo opportunities with a local Ghostbusters cos-play group.