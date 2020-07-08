Girl, 10, shot in both legs in Calumet Township, Lake County (Ind.) sheriff says

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLS) -- A 10-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Calumet Township in northwest Indiana Tuesday afternoon, the Lake County (IN) Sheriff's Department said.The shooting took place at about 3:30 p.m.in the 4100-block of Cleveland Street, in a part of unincorporated Gary called Calumet Township.Police said a preliminary investigation found a black man in a blue van pulled into the parking lot of a discount store when a dog reportedly began to charge at him. The man pulled out a gun and fired at the dog. His shots missed the dog, but struck the girl multiple times in both legs.Police said the 10-year-old girl was with her 13 and 14-year-old brothers at the time of the shooting, walking their two dogs. Police said only one of the dogs reportedly charged at the shooter.The girl was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.The Lake County Sheriff's Office searched the area and are still looking at for the van> They are asking for anyone with information to call 911 or the Lake County Sheriff's Department at 219-755-3346.