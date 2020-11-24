Chicago shooting: Girl, 11, shot while in bedroom of Greater Grand Crossing home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in the cheek while inside a bedroom in a home in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The girl was in a front bedroom when she was shot in the cheek at about 4:14 a.m. in the 6900-block of South Calumet Avenue, police said. It is not known where the shots came from or how she was shot.

The girl's father told police he heard noises from another unit earlier and saw that a door had been knocked down. He then said he heard noises again about an hour later and then heard shots.

The girl was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
