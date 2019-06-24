Girl, 15, stabbed repeatedly in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen girl was stabbed multiple times Sunday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood, police said.The incident happened about 1 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Bishop Street, police said.The 15-year-old victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.The girl did not know the person who stabbed her, police said. Authorities also do not know the person's motive for the stabbing.