Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police on South Side ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

A 2-year-old girl was killed after being ejected from a car being chased by Chicago police on the South Side Sunday night, police said.

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 2-year-old girl was killed after being ejected from a car being chased by Chicago police on the South Side Sunday night, police said.

Chicago police said they tried to stop a black Chrysler in the 10700-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. Police said the driver took off from police and collided head-on with a white Acura in the 10700-block of South Calumet Avenue

The suspect then rammed into a tree and the 2-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle, police said. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Danyla Owens of Chicago. Police said the girl was not in a car seat.

Four other people who were inside the two cars were also injured and were hospitalized in stable condition.

Neighbors said the crash was so loud, it woke them up.

"My bedroom is downstairs and I just heard a loud boom," said neighbor Bernina Scott. "I'm like 'Oh my goodness' and I came upstairs and I told my mom, "I think it was an accident outside' so we put on our robes and we just looked out and there was a whole lot of police everywhere."

The 21-year-old man driving the Chrysler was arrested at the scene. Officers said they found a weapon inside of the car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasechild killedfatal crashtraffic fatalitiesChicagoRoseland
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Off-duty CPD officer critically injured in I-290 crash
LIVE TEMPS:Bitter cold moves in; Wind Chill Advisory in effect
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Monday morning
Boy, 5, calls police on Momo challenge
Woman confronts man who criticized her for speaking Spanish
Keith Flint, singer of The Prodigy, dies at 49
Photo of students at party with swastika image sparking outrage
Chicago celebrating 182nd birthday Monday
Show More
Teen charged after shots fired on busy street in front of kids
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Teenage girl reported missing again from Lakeview, last seen at O'Hare
More News