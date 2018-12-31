Gunman on the loose after killing 7-year-old girl as she left Texas Walmart with her mother

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old who was killed by a man during a shooting in northeast Harris County.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office has identified the 7-year-old girl killed in an early morning shooting as Jazmine Barnes.

Jazmine was fatally shot and her mother was wounded as they left a Walmart parking lot.

Three teenage girls, said to have been family members, were also in the car driven by Barnes' mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington. Washington was also shot but survived the attack.

Deputies said the suspect pulled up next to the car and opened fire. Washington drove away on the feeder road near Wallisville Road, then turned around and entered the toll road. Moments later, the car pulled onto the outside shoulder and came to a stop.

A tarp was placed over the car as homicide investigators processed the scene.

The motive for the attack is unknown. Detectives are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with a beard. The vehicle was described as a red pickup truck. No information was available on a license plate, or make and model of the truck.

The shooter is described as armed and dangerous, and for now, anonymous.

"Someone who does something like that will eventually talk about it, and we need anyone with information to come forward," said HCSO Major Jesse Razo. "I urge whoever did this, turn yourself in, because we will find you."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotdouble shootingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Extra security in place for Chicago's New Year's celebrations
2 shot in drive-thru at Englewood restaurant
Woman stabbed repeatedly by YouTube bodybuilder she met on Tinder
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
Wis. boy, 4, hospitalized after swallowing magnets from Christmas gift
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
CTA offering free rides on New Year's Eve; Uber, Lyft offering discounts
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7Chicago.com
Show More
NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
Dozens left homeless after fire in Justice apartment building
Indiana University grad, 22, killed when lion escaped North Carolina enclosure
Waddle's World: Bears beat Vikings, 24-10, head to playoffs against Eagles
More News