Society

Police rescue girl, 4, left inside locked school bus after falling asleep

'I was pretty brave,' she said
MILWAUKEE -- A 4-year-old girl was trapped inside a locked school bus after she had fallen asleep and no one noticed.

London Cooks fell asleep on her school bus in Milwaukee, and the bus driver drove home, parked the bus and left, WISN reported.

"I was stuck on the bus, and then nobody came to get me," Cooks said. "She went in her house while I was asleep on the bus. Yeah, I was scared."

Every day, the bus drops Cooks off in front of her Spanish immersion school, but she was trapped six miles from there and five miles from home.

Her family didn't know what had happened until a school official called to say Cooks was not in attendance.

"(I was) panicking, thinking somebody took her," said Mara Wade, Cooks' grandmother.

The girl was on the bus for over an hour. She eventually woke up and started crying and banging on a window. That was when a passerby saw her and called police to rescue her.

"I was pretty brave," Cooks said. "I didn't cry that much."

Specialty Care Transport, the bus company, refused to comment on the incident, and police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinmissing girlschool busu.s. & worldchild left in car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News