GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A Glenbrook teacher is under arrest and accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a student.
Arlington Heights police say officers found 45-year-old Paul Castelli in a vehicle behind an office building with a female minor on Sunday.
He's charged with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.
Castelli is a teacher at Glenbrook Off-Campus, which is a therapeutic day school for students with special needs.
The school says it's conducting an internal investigation.
Glenbrook Off-Campus teacher accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with student, police say
TEACHER ARRESTED
TOP STORIES
Show More