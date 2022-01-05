Glenbrook Off-Campus teacher accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with student, police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A Glenbrook teacher is under arrest and accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a student.Arlington Heights police say officers found 45-year-old Paul Castelli in a vehicle behind an office building with a female minor on Sunday.He's charged with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.Castelli is a teacher at Glenbrook Off-Campus, which is a therapeutic day school for students with special needs.The school says it's conducting an internal investigation.