teacher arrested

Glenbrook Off-Campus teacher accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with student, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Glenbrook teacher arrested after found in vehicle with minor: police

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A Glenbrook teacher is under arrest and accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a student.

Arlington Heights police say officers found 45-year-old Paul Castelli in a vehicle behind an office building with a female minor on Sunday.

He's charged with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.

Castelli is a teacher at Glenbrook Off-Campus, which is a therapeutic day school for students with special needs.

The school says it's conducting an internal investigation.
