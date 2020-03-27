Glenview coronavirus: 43 sick, 10 positive COVID-19 cases after churchgoers attend service at Life Church

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A church in the northern suburbs may be at the center of the latest cluster of novel coronavirus cases in Illinois.Forty three people at the Life Church of Glenview are sick, and at least 10 have tested positive for COVID-19.Pastor Anthony LoCascio said it all started after a service on March 15 when 80 people attended service to hear a guest speaker. That was before Governor JB Pritzker's stay at home order was in place.He said more than half of the 80 people in attendance became ill, including himself. About 10 of the dozen tested for COVID-19 got positive results.Most of the sick range in age from the late 20s to mid-40s, and there are some children sick as well.LoCascio's wife, Layna, posted a video to Facebook Tuesday night informing church members about the infected congregation, including some people that had to be hospitalized."We are actually going through it," Layna said. "Quite as much as we have."She also said her husband is slowly recovering, but remains in pain.The pastor said he did think about whether or not to hold the service, but at the time, the "stay-at-home" order had not yet been imposed and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state was low.This past Sunday he held a virtual service on YouTube and talked about his symptoms."I've been feeling very poorly, my health has not been very good, I don't have a cough, or a fever, I don't think anymore," Pastor LoCascio said. "Today I don't feel like I have fever, I haven't checked my temperature. They wouldn't even test me for coronavirus."The church is relying on scripture for strength to pull through, and are asking for prayers."I haven't been able to communicate," LoCascio said. "I haven't been able to form a plan for the church."