grammy award

Chicago's Third Coast Percussion collaborates with Blood Orange for Grammy-nominated album

By

Chicago's own Third Coast Percussion, joined by composer Blood Orange, are among nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Grammy Awards are presented this weekend and we could see a local winner!

Chicago's own Third Coast Percussion, joined by composer Blood Orange, are among nominees.

Some of the group talks about how they make daring and wondrous music like few artists can!

This mind-bending group has been together for 16 years, has three Grammy nominations and even won in 2017.

"The thrill does not ever end," said Robert Dillion with Third Coast Percussion. "Obviously this year we wish we could be in LA with everyone else."

The ongoing pandemic means they will have to celebrate here in Chicago this year.

"We're getting together in our rehearsal studio, safely distanced from one another," said David Skidmore, also with Third Coast Percussion.

The nominated album "Fields" was created in collaborations with composer Devonte Hynes, better known as Blood Orange.

The concept for their music is a bed of sound that creates a field to play in.

"We started when we were all studying at Northwestern University, that's our Chicago tie originally," Skidmore said. "We studied this music in school and loved it and thought this should be in front of audiences outside the University, so it's fun for us to be at the vanguard of this new type of classical music."

Third Coast Percussion is using its north side studio to stream performances until the group can get back on the road.

"The priority for us, as best we can, is to continue to create something positive in a time when so much is difficult and challenging," Skidmore added.

Part of what makes their sound unique is the instruments they use.

"Sometimes we're building our own instruments. We're finding objects like bowls or glasses around our house that make cool and interesting sounds," Dillion said.

"Every single object in the entire world can be a percussion instrument if it makes a sound that you like, all you have to do is thump it," Skidmore added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusicnorthwestern universitymusic newsgrammy award
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRAMMY AWARD
The Weeknd is boycotting future Grammys
Selena to be honored at Grammy Awards
Daft Punk splits up after 28 years
The Grammy Museum now offers digital programming online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Evanston Township High School
CVS expanding vaccine appointments in Illinois
Gov. Pritzker announces healthcare equity effort amid COVID-19 pandemic
Cook County to release 20K COVID vaccine appointments
2 charged in stealing $400K from Chicago HIV services agency
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Show More
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Iconic deep dish spot celebrates 50 years
Man accused in deadly Gresham fire believed woman stole his wallet: prosecutors
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
More TOP STORIES News