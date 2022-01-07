blood donations

Sterling Strong: Gary couple encourage blood donations after daughter's death

Sign up now for the ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive on Jan. 12-13
By and Poinesha Barnes
EMBED <>More Videos

Gary couple encourages blood donations after daughter's death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Gary, Indiana couple's daughter lives on through their efforts to encourage more blood donations.

At just 8 months old, Sterling Nova Lynn Raspe made a major mark on the world.

SIGN UP NOW | The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive

"She is feisty," said her mother, Maddie Raspe. "She was a little fighter, she had such cute little attitude on her."

Diagnosed with a rare heart disease called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Sterling's life began with some curve balls.

"At one week old, she had her first major heart surgery done," her mom said.

SEE ALSO | Red Cross facing emergency blood shortage as supply dips to lowest in a decade

Sterling Raspe passed away in 2020, but her life left a lasting impression on the hearts of those who loved her most.

"All together, 247 days she was on this earth with us. And we got to love on her every single second," Maddie Raspe said.

Her parents said watching their daughter undergo multiple surgical procedures opened their eyes to the importance of blood donations.

"Literally seeing this blood save her life right in front of us," her mom said. "I vowed to myself in that waiting room that I would have a blood donation for her in that very moment."

They said the experience also taught them a lesson about true strength.

"How can I complain about anything, when my girl is going through all of this," said her father, Kingsley Raspe.

SEE ALSO | People with sickle cell disease say blood donations crucial for treatment, survival

The couple is now encouraging everyone to give blood, especially during a time of severe shortage.

"It could be you. It could be your child, could be your grandchildren. We never expected we were gonna have a sick child," he added.

And one needle prick could mean the world to a family.

"I'm just thankful that these selfless blood donations gave us more memories with her, like the New Year's kiss," her mom said.

Sterling's life inspired her parents to host periodic blood drives in her honor. But if you'd like to donate soon, sign up for the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Jan. 12-13 in various locations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgaryblood driveblood donationsbaby death
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Blood donations crucial for people with sickle cell anemia
How to donate blood during an ongoing shortage
ABC News correspondents, producers share stigma of living with HIV
Chicago blood supply low, donations needed to save lives, experts urge
TOP STORIES
Couple with COVID-19 dies while holding hands
Illinois reports record-high 44,089 new COVID cases, 104 deaths
CPS cancels school for 3rd day amid impasse with CTU
Mom carjacked while waiting to pick up child at Oak Park school
How to take an accurate rapid COVID-19 test at home
Wind Chill Advisory: Temps could feel as low as -25 degrees
Burberry Michigan Ave. store burglarized for 2nd time this week
Show More
Kankakee County honors fallen hero Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic
Huntley man charged in Belvidere, IL murders of man, young sons
Fallen CFD firefighter remembered by friends, family at funeral
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, very cold
Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated director, dies at 82
More TOP STORIES News