The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The countdown begins! Today marks the 56 DAYS until the 8th annual ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive on January 12 and 13 (* see below for locations and times.) Blood can be safely donated every 56 days so now is the opportunity to mark calendars for January and help save lives by donating blood. ABC 7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott and Host/Reporter Hosea Sanders will be part of the station's live coverage once again this year.
"It is gratifying to team up with the American Red Cross and be part of something that directly saves lives in our community. Viewer support for this drive has grown every year and the fact that we broke records, in the midst of the pandemic, is a remarkable accomplishment. This year promises to be another success story," said John Idler, President and General Manager, ABC 7 Chicago.
"The American Red Cross is proud to partner with ABC 7 on the Great Chicago Blood drive - an extraordinary, lifesaving event," said Celena Roldan, CEO of the Illinois Red Cross. "People generously come from all over our city and suburbs to give of themselves. We look forward to seeing many people join ABC 7 and the Red Cross on January 12th and 13th."
This is the 8th year ABC 7 Chicago and the American Red Cross will have joined forces for the Great Chicago Blood Drive, setting the bar in 2021 as the largest, most successful single day blood drive in the entire country. The pandemic didn't stop the determination of ABC 7 viewers who came out in large numbers to donate. The response to ABC 7's live coverage of the drive was so great that that the blood drive will be expanded for the first time to two days in the Chicago area.
Blood donations, especially in the winter months, are critical. Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, yet the American Red Cross estimates that only 3 percent of the population actually donates. All blood types are needed and a single blood donation can save more than one life!
Create new beginnings and energy for those in need. Donate blood with the American Red Cross at The ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 12 | 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Navy Pier
600 E Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
The Center for Visual and Performing Arts
1040 Ridge Rd.
Munster, IN 46321
Thursday, Jan. 13 | 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Schaumburg Chicago
1800 East Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL 60173
Foglia YMCA
1025 N. Old McHenry Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Georgios Banquets
8800 W. 159th Street
Orland Park, IL 60462
Appointments are strongly encouraged. Make yours now at RedCrossBlood.org. Sponsor Code: ABC7Chicago. All presenting donors will receive a free ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive t-shirt (while supplies last).
People across the country depend on the generosity of blood donors. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Follow ABC 7 Chicago on Facebook and on Twitter and share your blood drive photos with us using #ABC7BloodDrive.
