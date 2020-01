GREAT LAKES, Ill. (WLS) -- The Great Lakes Naval Station was on lockdown Friday morning after a vehicle drove through an entrance gate.The naval station, located in Great Lakes, said on its Facebook page at 7:20 a.m. that all gates were closed after the incident."Run, hide, fight! Take cover in nearest building or structure," the post said.A spokesperson for the station said a civilian vehicle drove through a gate just after 7 a.m. without stopping for a vehicle or ID check.Personnel are currently searching the grounds for the vehicle.This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 for updates.