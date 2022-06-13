Greater Chicago Food Depository Lunch Bus begins service Monday

It will distribute meals at two suburban routes starting Monday and runs through August 12. Dropoffs along Chicago routes begin June 27 and runs through August 19.
There will be a total of 12 daily stops Monday through Friday at places like parks and libraries.
West Suburban Route
11 a.m. -Berwyn Township, 6600 W. 26th St.
12:10 p.m. -Justice Park District, 7747 S. Oak Grove Ave.
1 p.m. -Cicero Public Library, 5225 W Cermak Rd.
2:30 p.m. -Maywood Public Library, 121 S 5th Ave.
South Suburban Route
10:45 a.m. - Faith United Methodist Church, 15015 Grant St. Dolton
11:50 a.m.- Jirtle Park, E 25th St. & Union Ave.
1 p.m. - Smith Park, W 14th Pl. & Ashland Ave.
2 p.m. -Lansing Public Library, 2750 Indiana Ave.