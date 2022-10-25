Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed outside West Loop Greyhound bus station identified

A West Loop, Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station on Harrison Street, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The identity of a man shot and killed outside of a Chicago Greyhound bus terminal was released Tuesday.

Police believe the victim was an employee at the in the West Loop station in the 600-block of West Harrison Street. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Duwon Gaddis, 30, of Chicago.

Monday morning, Gaddis parked his vehicle right in front of the Greyhound station. Upon exiting his vehicle he was approached by one offender who fired multiple rounds at the victim," said Jill Stevens with the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the victim was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One man said he had just parked in front of the victim's car when the gunfire broke out.

"As I drove up, I heard a whole bunch of shots. I saw people running away, but I didn't see anything else. I didn't see the person who shot him," he said. "I just saw him laying on the ground. I just wanted to come in to check on a ticket, on the price of a ticket and that was it. But I saw him first."

"The offender is approximately 5-foot-10. Dark skin. Heavyset. He's wearing sweatpants with two stripes on either side of his legs. He's also wearing a black hoodie with white writing across it," Stevens said.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video, but no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are reviewing security cameras and interviewing witnesses.