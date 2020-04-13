COVID-19 tips: grocery alternatives offer new ways to find what you need for your next meal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6031490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the age of coronavirus: is it safe to get delivery?

With long lines and some supplies short at supermarkets, some shoppers are getting creative to stock their kitchens."Selling these provision items is a great way to give back to those in the neighborhood who cant leave their house or don't want to leave their house while they're ordering from us they can tack on these grocery items," said Chris Wild, owner of Mel's Burger Bar.Restaurants like Wild's are pivoting to sell grocery items that would otherwise be used for serving diners.Even big national chains are joining in where they can. Panera has opened a grocery pick up and delivery service out of their noted bread restaurant.In other efforts to avoid grocery stores, consumers are turning from mass markets to masked markets.Tony Inzana is a regular at an Oakland, California farmer's market, but says they are saying more of their produce online now."It's giving us a little more of a base that we can send product to without requiring people to come to farmer's market but that works out good for us and them," Inzana said.Some community supported agriculture subscriptions, CSA's, where produce is shipped directly to consumers doorsteps have even surged 50%.Another delivery options seeing growth is meal kits. Blue Apron said their U.S. subscriptions are up dramatically."We are seeing more and more people cooking together as families, sharing meals; even virtual meals, virtual dates where people will buy a box together and cook together," said Linda Findley Kozlowski, president and CEO of Blue Apron.