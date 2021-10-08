Joliet man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Grundy County sheriff deputy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11097132" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Grundy County sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A suspect was taken into custody.

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Grundy County sheriff's deputy was in "very good shape" Friday after his protective vest stopped two of three bullets fired at him during a traffic stop and chase, officials said."We're very, very lucky that the ballistic vest stopped those two bullets," Sheriff Ken Briley told reporters Thursday night.Police said the deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Illinois Route47 shortly after 5 p.m. The vehicle fled and was involved with two separate crashes before it stopped near the railroad crossing at Grand Ridge Road in Mazon.The suspect ran, police said, and during the chase fired multiple shots at the deputy. The deputy was struck three times in his forearm, his chest which was blocked by his ballistic vest, and in the back near his shoulder which was also stopped by the vest.The Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said the officer said he did not fire any shots in return, but a full investigation is being conducted by Illinois State Police regardless.Police said the suspect was taken into custody around 8 p.m. and was injured in "an altercation with police." The suspect barricaded himself in an apartment building and told hostage negotiators he was injured and had been shot, but the nature of his injuries was not immediately clear. The sheriff said hostage negotiators were able to talk the suspect into giving himself up without incident.The sheriff said he believed the deputy had been on the force for less than five years.The suspect, 18-year-old Demarcus T. Denwiddie of Joliet, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery. He was ordered held in Grundy County Jail on $10 million bail.Before Thursday, a police officer had not been shot in Grundy County in 15 years, Briley said.