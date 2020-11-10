Nearly 40 guns stolen from Winthrop Harbor store, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Burglars broke into a Winthrop Harbor gun store and made off with nearly 39 firearms Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Outdoorsman, 221 Sheridan Rd, at about 12:33 a.m. and found the front door of the business shattered.

Multiple display cases inside the store were broken and police said approximately 39 guns, including handguns and rifles, were stolen.

Police said the suspects entered and exited the store in a few minutes with the stolen guns and fled in a dark-colored SUV north on Sheridan Road toward Wisconsin.

Winthrop Harbor detectives are investigating and working with other agencies, including the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winthrop Harbor Detective Chris Willets at 847-872-8646, or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.
