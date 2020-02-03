1 killed, 2 injured after backup leads to several crashes in northwest Indiana, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a backup on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana leads to several crashes, state police said.

It all started when a driver crashed his car and ended up blocking two lanes Sunday at around 2 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.

Police said they suspected the driver was drunk, and he refused to submit to a chemical test.

He was taken into custody, according to state police.

Several more crashes happened in the backup.

Indiana State Police police didn't identify the person killed in the crash. It's pending identification by the Lake County Coroner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hammondi 80dui crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News