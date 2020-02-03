1 killed, 2 injured after backup leads to several crashes in northwest Indiana, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a backup on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana leads to several crashes, state police said.It all started when a driver crashed his car and ended up blocking two lanes Sunday at around 2 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.Police said they suspected the driver was drunk, and he refused to submit to a chemical test.He was taken into custody, according to state police.Several more crashes happened in the backup.Indiana State Police police didn't identify the person killed in the crash. It's pending identification by the Lake County Coroner.