2 boys injured in shooting outside Hammond Central High School, mayor says

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- An after school shooting in Hammond Friday has left two boys injured, according to the city's mayor.The two boys were allegedly shot by two other kids right outside Hammond Central High School after they were released for the day, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. Told the I-Team.The mayor said he was there and saw both boys wounded. Their injuries are not life-threatening injuries, McDermott said.The mayor added that the shooters are not in custody, but "they're optimistic" they will get them.