Chicago Alderman-elect Reverend William Hall kicked the day off on the South Side at St. James Community Church.

Chicagoans come together to celebrate Easter with church services, events across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Easter in Chicago includes acts of service and a strong sense of community in all parts of the city.

Alderman-elect Reverend William Hall kicked the day off on the South Side at St. James Community Church, the same one he grew up in, celebrating with his constituents.

"I miss St. James. I mean, every Sunday, we were in somebody's pool pit, and we come by some Sundays, but it's just good to see new faces. Good to see older faces, good to see all faces," Hall said.

Neighbors were happy to see each other on Sunday. All of them were celebrating Jesus and uplifting each other.

SEE ALSO | Pope Francis celebrates Easter mass at St. Peter's Square, prays for both Russians and Ukrainians

"It's a feeling of joy, a feeling of uplift, a feeling of giving back to the community," said resident Latonya Jackson.

People have been coming in together with a sense of unity. That's the message they're holding on to on Sunday, and one they're hoping to bring into every other day.

"Right now, what we need in this world is that that embracing, and that love and that togetherness. So, definitely, the theme of today, and it should be in every day that we live," said Crystal McKinney, another resident.

There has been plenty of that across Chicago on Sunday, as the sunrise service at Daley Plaza also brought many people together for an early morning prayer.

And, over in the Woodlawn neighborhood, a there was a first-time Easter celebration for migrants in the city at Concord Church. People there came together for worship, followed by a Unity Day fellowship dinner.