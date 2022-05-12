Harry Caray fans to raise toast to Chicago baseball legend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People around the world will raise a glass to a Chicago baseball legend. It's the 24th Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray.Harry Caray Restaurant Group CEO Grant DePorter joined ABC7 to talk about this year's toast, which has a theme of "Some things are larger than life."The event is taking place at 5:30 p.m. at Harry Caray's restaurant at Navy Pier.Proceeds from all Budweiser and Bud Light sales at all Harry Caray's locations Thursday will be donated to the World Central Kitchen.More than five million fans from all 50 states and over 150 countries, including Ukraine, have joined in the annual tribute.