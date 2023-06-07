Man, woman killed in domestic incident that ended in deadly Harvard, IL police shooting ID'd

Harvard, Illinois police fatally shot a male suspect in a domestic disturbance that left a female victim dead Saturday night, police said.

HARVARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Both the man and woman who were killed in an incident that ended with a Harvard police officer fatally shooting the man, who had a knife, have been identified.

The McHenry County Coroner's Office said it was called just after midnight Sunday to investigate the death of Elizabeth Alvarado-Garcia, 24, of Harvard and Daniel Alvarado-Aguilar, 33.

Alvarado-Garcia died on the way to Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Harvard, the coroner's office said.

An autopsy showed sharp force injuries as the cause of her death.

Alvarado-Aguilar died on the scene from sharp force injuries and a gunshot wound.

Police previously described the incident as a domestic disturbance.

Officers responded at about 11:26 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 700-block of Dewey Street and found Alvarado-Aguilar, armed with a knife, on top of Alvarado-Garcia, police said.

Officers ordered Alvarado-Aguilar to drop the knife, and after he did not comply, an officer shot him, police said.

He died on the scene.

