Harvard officer fatally shoots suspect with knife, police say

A female victim was killed in the domestic disturbance, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 4, 2023 12:19PM
HARVARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Harvard, illinois police fatally shot a male suspect in a domestic disturbance that left a female victim dead Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded at about 11:26 p.m. to a residence in the 700-block of Dewey Street and found a male suspect armed with a knife on top of a female, police said.

Officers ordered the suspect to drop the knife and after he did not comply, an officer shot him, police said.

Paramedics were summoned to the scene, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female victim was transported to Mercy Harvard Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries sustained during the attack, police said.

The McHenry County Major investigation Assistance Team is investigating.

