Girl, 11, critical after being shot in head inside Harvey home on day before birthday

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A girl planning to celebrate her 12th birthday was shot in the head Monday night inside a home in south suburban Harvey.

The shooting at about 9 p.m. near 158th and Paulina streets, Harvey police said.

The young girl's grandfather said he was standing outside on the porch when two people came up to him and opened fire. Inside, the young girl and her grandmother were finishing up party planning when one of the gunshots came through the home and the little girl was hit.

"I was sitting in the living room by the window and we just heard gunshots and my son said, 'Get down' and he went to knock all of us down, but it was too late, she was already hit," her grandmother said.

The young girl was rushed to Christ Hospital in critical condition. Harvey police said no one is in custody.
